Thurles Skyfest with a difference this Saturday

Normally the hard working committee of the Thurles Christmas Skyfest would this week be putting together the final touches to their family themed event making sure everything is ready to go for it.



Ticking their wish list for Santa to arrive for his grotto, that the Polar Express train is all ready to go, that the music is booked, that the funfair rides are dusted down, that all the market stalls are fully stocked and that the weather will bring snow. However like all other outdoor events and festivals around the country Covid 19 has unfortunately put a sudden and sad halt to all of these - or has it?



Chairman of the organising committee Cllr Jim Ryan has some breaking news for all of the people of Thurles and its surrounding areas. Cllr Ryan has told this week's Tipperary Star that a decision has been made by the committee to have a fantastic fireworks display this Saturday evening at 6pm from the town centre in order to bring some festive cheer to everyone.



“Obviously we won't be allowed to have all the other events due to the Covid restrictions but we felt as a committee that if we could do something to cheer up everyone in the lead up to Christmas then we should do it.



After discussing the matter with the District Council and Thurles Gardai the green light was given to allow a special fireworks display this Saturday December 12 at 6pm. Strict adherence to current Covid-19 restrictions will be in place on Saturday which means no gatherings will be allowed inside or around the town park during the fireworks display and instead we will be encouraging all the residents of Thurles and its surrounding areas to watch the fireworks display from their homes and gardens. “Members of Thurles Gardai and the committee will be out in force on the evening to ensure no gatherings so I am asking everyone to please abide by the Covid restrictions and stay at home and watch the fireworks display from there,” states Cllr Ryan.



“We felt that it would be a nice idea to try and have something that would cheer us all up after the awful year everyone has been through. Hopefully this will get us all in the Christmas spirit and use next Saturday as a day of shopping local and then sit back and watch a fantastic fireworks display to finish the day off.



“We would like to thank Tipperary County Council for all their help and financial assistance, Thurles Gardai, St Patrick's MIC, Thurles Chamber and all the traders in Thurles for supporting our event. Finally on behalf of the Thurles Christmas Skyfest committee we would like to wish everyone a very happy Christmas and a happy New year.



The committee is made up of Cllr Jim Ryan, Pat Dunican David Doran, Ellen Dunican, Mary Gleeson and Paddy Dunican.