Coronavirus vaccine rollout starts today in Thurles

With the Thurles Community Hospital of the Assumption Coronavirus vaccination beginning today, Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) has welcomed the commencement of the rollout to multiple nursing homes.

22 nursing homes are scheduled to receive the vaccinations from today. Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO states: “Today marks a very significant milestone for a sector that has endured the worst impact of Covid19. The virus lives with us more than ever before but today marks a very significant and important step for our nursing homes in overcoming a pandemic that they have been living with on a constant basis the past nine months. We continue to engage with the HSE with view to expediting rollout of the vaccine to nursing homes across the country in as quick a manner as feasible. The necessity for speedy rollout is exacerbated by the huge growth in numbers within our communities, with this leading to an increase in cases in our nursing homes.

The vaccine will be administered by healthcare staff today in Thurles

“Every day of the week presents opportunity for nursing home residents and staff to be vaccinated. Experienced peer vaccinators employed within these specialised healthcare settings must be enabled to avail of Covid-specific training to support in the administration of the vaccine to nursing home residents. Every day counts and every element of support must be utilised. We require a commitment nursing homes will also be encompassed within the seven-day-a week rollout of the vaccine.”

Professor Dermot Power, NHI Gerontology Expert, states: “This represents a pivotal moment in time for nursing home care. It truly is life-changing and life-saving, with the vaccine protecting residents in our nursing homes from this most virulent and, for some, deadly virus. NHI are urging every nursing home resident and staff member to ensure they avail of the vaccine in order to protect themselves and colleagues from a virus that has detrimentally transformed our lives the past nine months.”

Residents and healthcare staff at the Thurles Community Hospital of the Assumption are being vaccinated today as part of the rollout - a move which has been welcomed locally as being a major step forward in the fight against the pandemic.