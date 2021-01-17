WIllowmore Drive footpaths in Thurles needs to be addressed says Cllr Jim Ryan

The estate, which is situated just off the Dublin Road is one of the older estates in Thurles town with well established trees and green areas.

Thurles Independent County Councillor Jim Ryan has this week once again called on Tipperary County Council to carry out footpath repairs within the very well known and looked after Willowmere Drive housing estate in Thurles.



Cllr Ryan stated that he had received numerous complaints from residents who are extremely concerned at the very poor and dangerous state of the paths.



Cllr Ryan has raised this issue at the recent Municipal District Council meeting when the local roads engineer agreed to look at the area to see first hand what works would be required and if budgets would allow repairs to be carried out.

However, Cllr Ryan is concerned that if action is not taken with the footpaths fairly quickly, accidents will happen and somebody will be injured in a fall.



“I am worried that if action is not taken shortly then these footpaths will become very dangerous with trips a real possibility. I walked the area recently with a number of residents and I was shocked at how bad some areas have become.

“Footpaths deteriorating within large urban areas is not what we want and I am concerned that people will be injured via trips and falls so action needs to be taken sooner rather than later.



“Willowmere Drive is a large estate with a high population so it should be prioritised for these works as a matter of urgency,” Cllr Ryan stated.



He went on to add that the residents of Willomere Drive are very proud of their estate which is extremely well maintained at all times, and he pledged to continue to represent them and to bring their concerns to the engineering section of the Municipal District.



“I will sit down with the local roads engineer again and seek a plan of action for the area and will do all I can to ensure these works are carried out.



“The residents of Willowmere Drive are extremely proud of their area and the estate is maintained well but unfortunately the footpaths are not and as the local elected representative I will continue engaging with the council on this matter on behalf of the residents,” said Cllr Ryan who welcomed works on a short section of paths at the estate entrance.