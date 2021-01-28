New classrooms for Pouldine NS confirmed by Deputy Jackie Cahill

Deputy Jackie Cahill T.D. has received confirmation from the Department of Education that Moycarkey N.S. – Pouldine is has been approved for two additional mainstream classrooms and two additional SET rooms. The funding for these works has been approved under the Additional Accommodation Scheme. This is a country school that attracts large numbers of students from the outskirts of Thurles town and it is the largest primary school of the four in the parish.



Commenting on this good news for the area, which has been broadly welcomed on social media and in other outlets, the Thurles based T.D. said:

“I received confirmation from Minister Foley this afternoon that Moycarkey N.S. at Pouldine has been approved for funding to construct two new classrooms under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2021. This funding announcement will also see investment in special education facilities in the area, with two SET rooms set to be developed also.

Deputy Jackie Cahill

"This is very good news for the locality, and I would particularly like to congratulate school principal Ann Marie Carroll and school management on a successful application.”



“It is standard practice for funding values not to be announced ahead of the tender process which is set to commence as soon as possible, given the current Covid-19 related restrictions. I would like to thank local Councillors Seán Ryan and Seamus Hanafin for working with me on schools issues in the Thurles area.”



“I would also like to thank Minister Norma Foley for supporting me with a number of Tipperary based applications. Building works are anticipated to commence this summer on the new ASD unit for Littleton N.S., that is only a few kilometres away from Moycarkey N.S. I was delighted to work with Cllr Seán Ryan, school management and the local community on this project also. Fianna Fáil has a proud history of investing in education and I am very happy to see this tradition continue with this government”, Cahill concluded.