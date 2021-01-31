Potholes at Turtulla Cross, Thurles need attention - Cllr Seamus Hanafin

Council needs to liaise with TII on this issue says Cllr Hanafin

Thurles Templemore MD based Councillor Seamus Hanafin (FF) has asked for potholes at Turtulla Cross to be dealt with as soon as possible.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin

Speaking at the January MDC meeting this week, Cllr Hanafin said that this section needs to be dealt with and he encouraged the council to liaise with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) - the authority which is responsible for this section of roadway.

District Engineer, Mr Thomas Duffy said that the council is working closely with TII to have Turtulla cross tended to.