Speed survey to be undertaken at Lognafola, Thurles

A speed and traffic survey would have to conducted in order to determine if the data supports a proposal to have traffic calming measures or a pedestrian crossing.

Tipperary County Council is to carry out a speed survey along the roadway at Loughtagalla, Thurles in a bid to ascertain if traffic calming measures and a pedestrian crossing is necessary in the area.



The matter was raised at a meeting of the local Municipal District Council having been raised by Cllr Sean Ryan who said that there has been a lot of calls for a crossing at Lognafola - a number of residents find it difficult to cross the road as a result of the traffic, he said.



District Engineer, Mr Thomas Duffy said that a speed and traffic survey would have to conducted in order to determine if the data supports a proposal to have traffic calming measures or a pedestrian crossing.



Cllr Ryan welcomed the commitment to carry out the survey and looked forward to it getting underway.



This issue had been raised on a number of occasions by Cllr JIm Ryan also. And, he told The Tipperary Star this week:

“I have been raising the issue of installing either a pedestrian crossing or other forms of traffic calming measures in this area since 2013 when I first brought it up at a Thurles Town Council meeting and I have been raising it ever since with four different council road engineers.



“Flashing speed limit signs were to be installed at one stage but this didn't go ahead as a suitable location could not be found.

“I have always said that a pedestrian crossing would be the safest and best solution especially as there is a large number of people from Sean Treacy Avenue and Ard Mhuire walking across this road on a daily basis in order to access the local shop. There is a huge population in this area and surely their safety comes first”.



Cllr Ryan added that the traffic survey proposed by the council will go on for a number of days and will record data such as number of vehicles driving on the road and the speed of that traffic. It will be on these results that the council will decide whether or not traffic calming measures are needed for the Lognafulla road. The results should be known later this year and they will determine what the final decision will be.



News of the traffic survey was welcomed also this week by local residents associations, led by Moyne Road Chairman, Tommy Barrett.