Leugh Road needs attention says Thurles councillor

Cllr Jim Ryan (Independent) asked the local authority to resurface the roadway from Monanearla to Leugh School.



Speaking at the monthly meeting of the local Municipal District Council, he added that there is also a degree of flooding on different stretches of the roadway and this is leading to the deterioration of the road surface.



“This road, which is very busy with a lot of local traffic on it every day, badly needs investment and we need to get something done with it before it deteriorates any further,” Cllr Ryan said.



Cllr Ryan was informed that the roadway can be included under the roadworks programme for 2021 and this will be looked into when the road works programme is drawn up.