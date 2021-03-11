Get your racing tips right here for Thurles races today

Thurles racing tips from Betfair for this afternoon are as follows:

15:40 – Emniskerry

17.40 – Deploy The Getaway

An easy winner and a third yesterday for Alan Dudman, who goes in search of a double at Thurles on Thursday for the Daily Racing Multiple...

Enniskerry - 15:40 at Thurles

Enniskerry can get off to the perfect start

15:40 Thurles - Back Enniskerry

NO.7

Enniskerry (Ire)

SBK 13/8

• Trainer: Barry Connell, Ireland

• Jockey: M. J. Bolger

• Age: 7

• Weight: 11st 6lbs

Barry Connell's Enniskerry is the 6/4 favourite and he deserves to be with some very smart bumper form next to his name.

He makes his hurdling debut this afternoon, but the race lacks depth if you take away Viscount Gor - and he disappointed last time out.

Enniskerry ran well in a strong bumper last time and finished second to Gavin Cromwell's Letsbeclearaboutit at both Tipperary and Punchestown on his first two starts - and he subsequently has performed well in a Grade 2.

He could be a good recruit to the hurdling game.

Deploy to get away from his rivals

17:45 Thurles - Deploy The Getaway

Deploy The Getaway e 17:45 at Thurles

NO.3

Deploy The Getaway (Ire)

• Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

• Jockey: Mr P. W. Mullins

• Age: 6

• Weight: 12st 2lbs

The second selection of the day is the least original one of all time - a Willie Mullins' bumper horse. And a Cheveley Park one at that. And we know how successful they are as an operation on the Flat, but I don't think they've ever purchased a bad jumps' horse.

Deploy The Getaway is a short price, but doubled up with Enniskerry we can get 3/1 on the Sportsbook Multiple for a runner who hammered a field in a PTP in Tallow and subsequently went for 200k.

He wears a hood for debut and this will be his first start since that PTP success in February 2019, and while there are newcomers from Joseph O'Brien and Mags Mullins in the field plus Kings Keeper for Henry De Bromhead, I'll stick with Deploy Getaway as King's Keeper disappointed at Tramore last time out.

