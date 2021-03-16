An extra €1million secured for Thurles' Liberty Square

I am hopeful that further funding can be secured for the county in the near future under the URDF also, Deputy Jackie Cahill said.

Thurles-based Fianna Fáil T.D. Jackie Cahill has confirmed an additional €1 million will be invested in Liberty Square, Thurles.

Minister Darragh O’Brien informed Deputy Cahill this afternoon that this funding for Thurles is being made available under the Urban Regeneration Development Fund (URDF) by Minister O’Brien’s Department. Deputy Cahill has welcomed this news, and thanked the Minister, as well as Cllrs Seamus Hanafin and Seán Ryan for their work on this issue.

Commenting on this following his conversation with Minister O’Brien today, Cahill said:

“I am delighted to confirm this afternoon that Minister Darragh O’Brien has signed off on an additional €1 million in funding for the major works on Liberty Square in Thurles. This funding has been secured under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) and particular thanks are due to Minister O’Brien for agreeing to this additional funding request for my hometown of Thurles today, which brings the total investment in Liberty Square in Thurles to over €5.3 million. I am hopeful that further funding can be secured for the county in the near future under the URDF also.

Tipperary TD, Jackie Cahill

“I have been working in recent months on a number of different issues locally with Fianna Fáil Minister Darragh O’Brien and I would like to thank him for being so responsive and helpful with these ongoing local issues. Credit is also due to the local Fianna Fáil team in the Thurles area, Cllr Seamus Hanafin and Cllr Seán Ryan, for their great efforts in the locality, especially on roads issues in recent months.

“These works on Liberty Square in Thurles have been ongoing for some time now and I know locals are looking forward to their completion, but this is a great investment to transform the centre of our town and I am delighted to see Minister Darragh O’Brien recognising this and investing further in these works today”, Cahill concluded.