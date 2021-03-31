Easter ceremonies in Thurles parish

All events will be celebrated virtually and will be online through the parish website.

The following are the Easter ceremony arrangements in Thurels parish.

Although the doors of the Cathedral of the Assumption and Bothar na Naomh church will be closed to the public, all events will be celebrated virtually and will be online through the parish website.

WED MARCH 31:

11.00 a.m. Mass and

Chrism Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.00 p.m.

HOLY THURSDAY:

*Mass of the Lord's Supper – 7.00 p.m. in the Cathedral of the Assumption.

*Prayer in the Garden of Gethsemane – 9.00 p.m. from the Cathedral of the Assumption.

GOOD FRIDAY:

*Easter story for Children at – 12 noon from the Cathedral of the Assumption.

*The Lord's Passion – 3.00 p.m. from Bothar na Naomh.

*Stations of the Cross at 7.00 p.m. from the Cathedral of the Assumption.

HOLY SATURDAY:

Easter Vigil at 7.00 p.m. from the Cathedral of the Assumption.

EASTER SUNDAY:

*Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 11.00 a.m. & 7.00 p.m.

*Bothar na Naomh at 9.00 a.m.

Please Note: Holy Week Ceremonies will be available on live stream from www.thurlesparish.ie and can also be heard via local radio.

Date of the Diary

Hour of Hope: An hour for you, within these Covid times, to experience the pathway to calm, gratitude, togetherness and hope in your life, through time out for listening, prayer, reflection and song. We invite you to join Marianne Dwyer and Fr. Jim Purcell on-line in the Sacred Surroundings of the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Friday April 16 from 8pm – 9pm. The link is

www.thurlesparish.ie.