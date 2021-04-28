Additional classrooms for Presentation Secondary School in Thurles announced

Deputy Jackie Cahill welcomed the news saying it is a great boost for the school

The Presentation Secondary School in Thurles is set to benefit from a major funding announcement by the Minister for Education today.

The Fianna Fáil T.D. for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill today confirmed that Minister Norma Foley has signed off on funding for the development of 2x SEN Classrooms, 1x DCG Room, 1x Tech Graph Room, 1x Science Lab, and 1x Science Prep Area.

The Thurles-based Deputy thanked Minister Norma Foley for working closely with local Cllr Seamus Hanafin and him in securing this funding for the Presentation Secondary. Cahill also congratulated school principal Marie Collins for a highly successful application.

Deputy Jackie Cahill

Commenting on this positive announcement today, Cahill said: “This is great news for Thurles today as I am delighted to announce that the Presentation Secondary School has been approved for major funding for a new development, that will provide new state-of-the-art facilities and additional space for the school. Minister Foley has informed me that this funding for the Presentation Secondary was secured under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2021.

“I would like to sincerely thank Cllr Seamus Hanafin for his hard work on this project and for working alongside Minister Norma Foley and I to push for this funding to be secured. I would also like to congratulate the school principal Marie Collins and the board of management who worked exceptionally hard on this successful application.

“Education at all levels in Thurles is highly respected and recognised across the country. We are after receiving some very good news here in recent weeks already in terms of education and today is another step towards improving educational facilities and offerings yet again for our town.

“I am delighted to see this Fianna Fáil Government and Fianna Fáil Minister deliver for my hometown today. I will continue to work on all levels of education here in Thurles and right around the county, and I hope to have some very positive news in this regard to share again soon”, Cahill concluded.