Golden Jubilee call for photos and information on Bóthar na Naomh Chruch, Thurles

St Joseph's and St Brigid's Church will be in existence in the shadow of Semple Stadium 50 years in October

Bóthar na Naomh church in Thurles will celebrate fifty years in existence in the Cathedral parish this October.

As part of the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of St Joseph and St Brigid's Church, Bóthar na Naomh the parish is hoping to publish a history book charting the many facets of life in the church.



This book is currently underway and being worked on and the organising committee is seeking assistance in locating any photos you may have relating to Bóthar na Naomh church; the celebrations held in the church etc.



For instance, the Corpus Christi procession from Bóthar na Naomh – the Cathedral; the hosting of Camp Thurles; Confirmation; or perhaps photos of the locality prior to the building of the church.



The committee invite you to loan them the photos temporarily by dropping them into the Parish Centre or Bóthar na Naomh presbytery in an envelope marked – Bóthar na Naomh Golden Jubilee – and with your name, address and phone number accompanying them, so that they can be returned to you once they have been scanned. The closing date for receipt of photos is May 21 so please root out those cupboards and unearth a few gems!!



The committee would love to hear from you if you have any suggestions on items/articles which you think should be included in the book which, it is hoped, will be available in October to coincide with the date of the Golden Jubilee.



Please email nd@tipperarystar.ie with suggestions you may have or with any queries in relation to photographs or articles.