Bóthar na Naomh church, Thurles - photos appeal

This is the final call for any photos, suggestions for articles etc. you may have for the Bóthar na Naomh Church golden jubilee commemorative book.

Once again, you are invited to temporarily loan Thurles parish your photos by dropping them into the Parish Centre in Cathedral Street, Thurles or Bóthar na Naomh presbytery in an envelope marked – Bóthar na Naomh Golden Jubilee – and with your name, address and phone number accompanying them, so that they can be returned to you once they have been scanned.

The hope is that the book will be available in October to commemorate the fifty years of Bóthar na Naomh Church in the midst of the community in the Cathedral Town.

Bóthar na Naomh Church was blessed and opened on October 6, 1971 by the late, Archbishop Thomas Morris.

All photos and article suggestions welcome.