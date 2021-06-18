Last call to join this weeks Thurles Cathedral 'Raise the Roof' lotto

To join up, go to www.thurlesparish.ie and click on the “Join Lotto” button. This will bring you to a secure webpage where you can choose your numbers and sign up to the lotto.

The first draw of the “Raise the Roof” Lotto will take place today Friday June 17.

You can join for as little as €2 per week (for one line) or a maximum of €5 per week (for 3 lines) with the jackpot growing every week if not won. Any week that the lotto is not won will see a draw for a cash prize.



The lotto is available on-line only. Following many enquiries, Thurles parish knows the on-line requirement is disappointing but with General Data Protection Regulation and Financial Regulations it is the only secure way for the parish to operate the Lotto.

If you are unable to join perhaps a family member or friend could assist you. It has been a very difficult and challenging year for everyone and Thurles parish really appreciate all the help and support that we continue to receive.



The Cathedral is a very costly building to maintain, and the people of the parish and Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly must again turn to the people to assist with the significant cost of reroofing it.

