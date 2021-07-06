Decision due on 26 Thurles houses

Plans were lodged by Delta Properties Thurles Limited last year

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

A decision is due soon on whether a major housing development can proceed in Thurles.


Delta Properties Thurles Limited lodged an application for permission to build 26 residences on the Dublin Road in Thurles on July 8 last year.


Further information was sought by the Co Council and this was received on June 8 last.


The project consists of a residential development consisting of alterations to the existing Dublin road site entrance, demolition of two stable buildings, provision of 26 new houses consisting of four single storey two-bed houses, 17 two-storey three-bed houses and five two-storey four-bed houses, car-parking areas, provision of new roads and footpaths, public lighting, drainage, playgrounds, open spaces and active recreational areas, site boundaries, ESB substation, connection to public sewerage system, and landscaping and all associated site and other works.


The plans have attracted a large number of submissions including from: Donal Ryan, Frank and Joan O'Dwyer, Josephine O'Gorman, Mary and William Treacy, Gred and Nuala Rafter, Hugh and Mary Ryan, Dan Ryan, Tim and Marian O'Regan, Laurence and Nora Ryan, Maurice Tynan and Niall Tynan, Michael Carew and Joan Pollard Carew, Margaret McCormack, Seán and Ann Ó Duibhir, and Aoife O'Moore.


The deadline for submissions has now passed. A decision is due on or before July 15 next.

