Semple Stadium to host All-Ireland quarter final

Semple Stadium will host Dublin and Cork on Saturday
Cork and Dublin will split the journey to rumble in Thurles on Saturday
Leinster senior hurling championship runners up Dublin, and Munster side Cork will rumble in Thurles in the All-Ireland senior hurling quarter final with a throw-in time of 7:00pm.
The game will be broadcast live from Semple Stadium on Sky Sports, but there is better news for Tipperary and Waterford supporters because their game in pairc Ui Chaoimh which throws-in at 1:30pm will be live on RTE.
