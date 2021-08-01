Thurles school Leugh NS approved for new mainstream classroom

The funding is being made available under the Additional Accommodation Scheme

The Minister for Education Norma Foley T.D. has this week signed off on funding for the construction of a new mainstream classroom for Leugh N.S. just outside Thurles town.



Fianna Fail Deputy Jackie Cahill confirmed this positive news for Leugh and surrounding areas following, what he describes as, extensive lobbying of department officials on behalf of the local school’s application.



Deputy Cahill, pictured above, told the Tipperary Star:

“I am delighted to receive confirmation from Minister Norma Foley that she has signed off on funding for the construction of a new state-of-the-art mainstream classroom for Leugh NS, just outside my hometown of Thurles.



“This funding is being made available under the Additional Accommodation Scheme and the full value of funding will be known once the tender process is complete.



“I would like to congratulate school principal, Louise McCullagh and the school’s Board of Management on a successful application. I know that this comes as very positive news for the entire school community locally. I would also like to thank Minister Norma Foley, my Fianna Fáil colleague, for working with me on this issue”, Cahill concluded.