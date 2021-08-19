Tipperary Pride 2021 gears up for a fun-packed weekend in Thurles

Line up includes two evenings of music and dance at the Thurles Greyhound Stadium
Outdoor yoga at St Patrick’s College, followed by a parade through Liberty Square: Thurles is gearing up for Pride Week 2021 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday next with a jam-packed line up of entertainment, educational events and lots of community spirit events going on.
Yoga with Jack Marshall will kick things off at 10.30am. There’s an entry fee of €10 to St Patrick’s College, for this outdoor event.
The Pride Parade starts at Baker Street at 12 noon and continues down to Thurles Town Park.
That Saturday evening, at 4.15pm, the DejaBrew café will host a Transgender Awareness Talk with a cup of tea and a chat. Social distancing measures will be in place.
Friday Night Pride will take place in the Thurles Greyhound Stadium. Doors will open at 6:30pm. Hosted by Domino, acts include Daria Degolette, Stacy Skits (Facebook Comedian), Sparkle Band and DJ Nige. Tickets are available at the door €15 for one night or €20 for two nights
Saturday Night Thurles Pride will take place in the Thurles Greyhound Stadium at 8.45pm. Again hosted by Domino, the acts include Daria Degolette, Drag Queen Destiny Fairchild, Mill Road Band, and DJ Nige. Tickets are available at the door. Social distancing measures will be in place.
This will be followed by the quirky Green Sheep café in Friar Street hosting its special pride breakfast for event goers at 12.45pm.
This year’s Thurles Pride committee includes Ciara McCormack, Natasha Sinclair, Evelyn Roberts, Peter James Nugent, and Mary Kate Moore. For more information and updates tweet to @tipperarylgbtqpride or contact Tipperary Pride on Facebook.
