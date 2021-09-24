Thurles Loughtagalla Park committee establishes fundraiser to refurbish facilities

The park has been in existence in Thurles since 1963, and there are now exciting plans for its refurbishment

The Loughtagalla Park & Residents Association in collaboration with North Tipperary Development Company (NTDC), are in the process of upgrading the existing park in Loughtagalla which has been in existence since 1963.



The Park was first developed by the local residents of Loughtagalla and neighbouring areas, whom came together voluntary to develop and create a beautiful amenity for all to enjoy.



Sadly, though, the park like the residents who developed it has aged, and lost its once beautiful attraction. The committee is trying to bring life back into what was once a wonderful amenity, that generations of Thurles people and those from further afield, enjoyed and remembered with fond memories through the years



The committee is in the process of developing Loughtagalla Park into a Biodiversity area with a Sensory Garden, a 1Km walking path and an updated children’s play area with some new equipment and a wheelchair swing etc.

The new development will be of great benefit to all the Thurles residents and to the people of the wider communities for generations to come.



The committee has approached North Tipperary Development Company (NTDC), for funding to help develop this project and they have kindly agreed to come on board. Breada Ryan Community Development Worker is the liaison person on behalf of (NTDC). The committee has obtained planning permission from Tipperary Council for the development.



We as a committee need to raise a large percentage of the funds ourselves in order to avail of funding. As we are a voluntary committee, we do not have these funds and hence are seeking financial assistance from the public in order to proceed with this wonderful development.



A GoFundMe account has been setup to try and raise our contribution of €40,000 towards the development. You can donate whatever amount that you can afford through the GoFundMe page for this wonderful project.



The title of the GoFundMe page is https://www.gofund me.com /f/upgrade -of-loughtagallapark Could you please share the GoFundMe on all your social medias, with all your friends and family at home and abroad to help promote the development.

People can also donate through the Loughtagalla Park & Residents Association AIB bank account by using the IBAN IE02-AIBK-935-0132-3570 -09…BIC: AIBKIE2D. A short video promoting the development is available on Facebook and YouTube etc, type in “Loughtagalla Park-Thurles evolving for future generations” to see the video.



The committee would like to thank C&M Signs Loughtagalla for the sponsorship of the promotional signs that are displayed in the Park.



The committee would be very grateful to the public if they could support this worthy cause, which would benefit everyone for generations to come.