Buy an inscribed brick for Stanwix Pathway in Thurles

Thurles Lions Club has launched a unique fundraising initiative with the aim of raising funds that will assist in financing the major renovation works that are currently underway on The Stanwix Home in Thurles.



The Lions Club are asking people to support their initiative by purchasing a brick which will be inscribed with a name, (or that of a loved one; a club; or organisation), and placed in the gardens of the Stanwix Village.



The cost of the inscribed brick is €100 and can be purchased on-line at www.tlh.ie or from any member of Thurles Lions Club.

Anne O’Dwyer of the Lions Club highlighted that the purchase of an inscribed brick would make a perfect Christmas gift to a person’s child or grandchild who could then visit the complex regularly over their lifetime, literally “to see their name in stone” on the footpath.



Since 1889 The Stanwix Home, known lovingly to generations of locals as “The Widow’s Home”, has been providing sheltered and independent accommodation to elderly ladies from Thurles and surrounding parishes.



Fr. George Bourke, Retired PP/AP, Moycarkey-Borris, has written a brief history of The Stanwix Home, it’s benefactor Ms. Emma Slaughter-Stanwix, and The Stanwix Trust who were charged by Ms. Stanwix in her will with delivering on her vision. This is available to read on www.tlh.ie



The Stanwix Village complex is an initiative of Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association. Their spokesman John McCormack said:

“Major renovation and construction works were commenced in April, by Leetherm, a local building contractor. The cost will be approx €4 million.



“While the contract will see the delivery of a total of 19 units of accommodation for elderly and persons with disabilities by August next, it will also see the refurbishment of the front two-storey house to provide a multi-use Community Centre.”

Sinead Ni Riain of Thurles Lions Club said that the money raised will be used to fund the shortfall of €150,000 required in the overall cost of the necessary renovation works to this house. This facility will provide a permanent base for “The Blue Door”, a Lions Club project, which offers a free and completely confidential listening service for adults who are under pressure and troubled.



Sinead added: “There are times when we all need such support and the ethos of The Blue Door is all-inclusive, confidential, friendly, warm, and secure offering an overall sense of wellbeing.”



Thurles Lions Club are appealing to the people of the greater Thurles area to support this project which will not only secure the The Stanwix Legacy for the next 100 years but will put in place an essential service to support adults in a time of need.

For all further information and to purchase an inscribed paving brick please visit www.tlh.ie or contact any member of Thurles Lions Club.