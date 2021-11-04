Tipperary Festival of Science events next week

The sixth annual Tipperary Science Week will take place online next week.

The festival runs from Monday November 8 to November 12.

Mary Immaculate College (MIC) lead the project in collaboration with TUS Thurles.

The theme of this year’s festival is Creating Our Future

With an impressive array of STEM and STEAM activities, the festival will focus on children in the classroom and families at home.

Founder and Organiser Dr Maeve Liston says:

“We are delighted to be back again this year with the Tipperary Festival of Science. We decided to go bigger and better this year, providing a substantial number of online hands-on and interactive webinars and workshops to schools, especially after several challenging school terms due to COVID restrictions,” said Dr Liston.

The festival will offer more than 70 design and make engineering workshops to children and young people both in primary and secondary schools.

Kits will be distributed to schools and online workshop presentations will help students complete the various challenges.

Challenges include building a loud speaker from electric motors and fan powered cars.

These workshops are being delivered as part of the CRAFT Maker Space initiative at MIC.

One hundred Steam Craft Maker Space Kits will be available in local libraries for families to take part at home.

“All events scheduled for the Tipperary Festival of Science 2021, have been designed and developed to engage and inspire budding scientists, engineers, artists and mathematicians of all ages,” said Dr Liston.

Other events will include How Superheros and Star Wars Inspire Future Science and How to Build an Iron Man Suit.

Dr How’s Science Wows will be sharing experiments on the Tipperary Festival of Science Facebook and Twitter pages.

Films, documentaries and a public information discussion on sustainability and biodiversity in schools will also be available.

“The schedule has something for everyone and is sure not to disappoint,” said Dr Liston.

For more information and the full schedule of events visit the Science Foundation of Ireland website.