Thurles tribute: The late Martin Hughes and John Grace - An Appreciation

The passing of two prominent businessmen, and friends, in Thurles over the last two weeks has occasioned great sadness.

John Grace, Castlepark, Thurles had, on the day of his sudden passing, attended the funeral of his friend Martin Hughes, 8 Rosemount, Thurles who had died after a lengthy illness, leaving the community shocked and saddended by the double loss of two fine men who had gone out of their way to help so many people.



Martin, who had followed his late father Paddy into the legal profession, was a quiet gentleman who was always impeccably turned out and who represented so many people down through the years on legal matters through his work in Gleeson Solicitors, and later with his brother Brian in his practice at Slievenamon Road.

The late Martun Hughes



Martin's illness, which he bore with remarkable dignity and fortitude over a long and sustained period of time, resulted in him undergoing much treatment. And, he fought and battled for each extra day of life with tremendous courage and determination, often working from his sick bed for his clients. He leaves behind his devoted wife Patricia, daughters Stephanie and Yvonne, sons Paul and Evan, grand-daughter Sophie, mother Ina, brothers Brian, Finbarr and Alan, sisters Emily, Ina, Fiona and Orla, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, work colleagues, neighbours and many friends, all of whom have been bolstered by the huge outpouring of support they received following Martin's passing.



This kind, caring and easy going man, who was a top professional and was regarded as being amongst the brightest legal brains around was an inspiration to those closest to him in his final weeks and months as his lifes journey neared its conclusion.



Without doubt Martin Hughes is a big loss to the legal profession and to his many clients, but to his immediate family and close friends his passing leaves amassive void. Still, there is some consolation in the knowledge that he was so highly regarded and respected.



Martin would have been as shocked as everybody in Thurles and Nenagh to have learned of the sudden passing of John Grace.



In contrast to Martin's lengthy struggle, John was taken without any warning and his death comes as a huge blow to wife Geraldine, sons Robbie, Nigel and David, their partners Sabrina and Laura, brothers Martin and Seamie, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Mona, Joan, Susan and Emily, brother in law Barry, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

The late John Grace

John, a native of Friar Street, Nenagh was very well known in the financial services sector having worked in a number of institutions including AIB and First Active, before going out on his own with a brokerage business.



His knowledge and experitise in these financial areas was second to none and John had a great way with customers, always putting them at ease and explaining procedures and products in very straight forward and simple language. He helped so many to get a foot on the financial ladder and did so with a smile and a great sense of humour.



John was an avid sports fan - be it Munster rugby, GAA or soccer. He also loved a sing song and was a keen cyclist in recent years too.



The suddeness of his passing has left his family and friends bereft - John's passing was not something anybody had contemplated and eventhough he had some health issues of late, news of his demise led to much shock in Castlepark, in Thurles, in Nenagh and much further afield where he was well known and so popular in so many spheres.



Many tributes have been paid to Martin and John over the last few days and all have alluded to their sense of decency - two decent, inoffensive and unassuming men who will be missed.



Sincerest sympathy is tendered to the family and friends of Martin Hughes and John Grace - they have been reunited far sooner than expected.