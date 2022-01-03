Thurles Parish news and notes

The splendid Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles
NEWLY BAPTISED
*Millie Vera Apple, Childers Park,
*Ava Jamilah Hayes, Sandymount Ave, Dublin.
RECENTLY DECEASED
*Tony Casey, Clongour.
*Gerard Kennedy, Fana, Drombane.
*Martin Carey, Murrivaugh, Mulranny, Co. Mayo, formerly Moyne.
CATHEDRAL OPENING HOURS:
8.30 a.m. daily. The Cathedral will remain open until 6.30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and on all other days until after 7pm mass.
BÓTHAR NA NAOMH CHURCH OPENING HOURS
9.00.am each morning
remaining open until 2.00pm daily (Open for 7.00 p.m. mass Tuesdays & Thursdays).
BAPTISMS
May be booked through the Parish Centre. 20 people may attend each Baptism.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.