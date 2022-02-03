Tipperary Studies invites you to visit it’s Tipperary People and Places exhibition in The Source, Thurles.



The exhibition opens on Friday 4 and runs during normal opening library opening hours for the month of February.

It is an ideal opportunity to see some of the wealth of attractive resources on our county which are available in Tipperary County Council Library Service’s local studies department.



If you have not have visited before, now is your chance to enjoy some of the treasures that may be totally unknown to you. Chat with the staff and maybe, bring some of your own treasures for them to see and give their expert opinion.

Have a look at a 200 year-old map of the bogs of the county, or a Victoria Cross awarded to military chaplain, Fr. E. Kelly in 1917.

See the craftwork of Rody Crowe during his internment in Tintown in 1923 or a selection of our many photographic collections.

These, together with some of our archival resources are just a selection of the many unique items which form the collection in Tipperary Studies.



All are welcome to The Source and we are really looking forward to meeting you. Contact 052 6166123 or studies@

tipperarycoco.ie for more information.