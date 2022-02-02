Search

03 Feb 2022

Holycross man found with cannabis in Thurles

Unlawful possession of drugs

Thurles District Court

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

02 Feb 2022 7:45 PM

A Holycross man was fined for cannabis possession, at Thurles District Court.


Darragh Heston, of Graiguenoe, Holycross, Thurles, was charged with unlawful possession of drugs, at 24 Hawthorn Drive, Thurles, on May 27, 2019. Garda Mark Cullinane located €120 worth of cannabis resin in Mr Heston’s possession during a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Mr Heston admitted the cannabis was for his own personal use. He has no previous convictions.


Solicitor Anne Fitzpatrick said Mr Heston, 25, was fully cooperative on the day, but would dispute the value put on the drugs. “He has no difficulty with substance abuse,” she said. Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Heston €150.

