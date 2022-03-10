Women in Bsiness: I am proud of the work we produce says Caroline Nesbitt of Designedly

Caroline Burke Nesbitt is owner and Managing Director of Designedly, an award-winning Graphic Design Consultancy offering Brand Design, Packaging Design, Graphic Design, Digital Design, Brand Strategy and Website Design.

The company name reflects her work ethos - creativity with purpose and intent.



A Kildare native, Caroline’s extensive experience in the design industry kickstarted in Munich, Germany, where she worked for many years as a brand designer.

The desire for home turf and a more varied portfolio led to her decision to return to Ireland, taking up a Senior Designer role with a Dublin-based agency, followed by creative directorship, providing design solutions for national and international brands. Her move to Tipperary in 2008 led to the establishment of new business foundations, and ultimately the beginnings of Designedly.



We caught up with Caroline to discuss her business.

Why did you decide to set up your brand consultancy in Thurles?

After years of working in Dublin, my family and I moved to Tipperary for a better way of life. Having grown a national and global client base over many years, I always questioned why most players in the design industry were urban based. It has always been evident to me that good design is not location dependent and I am proud to say that Designedly were awarded Business All Star accreditation for Best Brand & Design Agency in Munster.

Have there been major changes in your industry over the past years?

We have seen a huge uptake in the demand for digital and social media graphic design solutions. Covid-19 led to a massive requirement for online presence. We have been fortunate to pivot our brand experience to create and develop cutting edge website design and social media strategies.

What project are you most proud of?

I am genuinely proud of all the work we produce – establishing long term business partnerships locally and seeing brands evolve is why we do what we do. Currently we are working on a new brand development for Templemore Town and it’s a source of great pride for me to be involved in the decision making for town brands going into the future.

Who do you consider to be an inspiring female (alive or otherwise)?

I am fortunate to be surrounded by many, both personally and professionally.

Have you faced challenges as a female entrepreneur?

Balancing work and life is certainly a challenge in itself – one that all, male and female, have to face, but I do believe that the supports that are available nowadays around parenting are improving work-life balance for working parents. We have come a long way but there is still room for improvement.

What’s the best advice you have received in business that you wish to pass on to our readers?

“Always deliver more than expected.”

What’s the best way for our people to connect with you if they are interested in working with you?

We are always open to discussing your graphic design, website & social media requirements, large or small. The best way to get in touch is through our website www.desginedly.ie, our social media pages or email us directly at hello@designedly.ie.