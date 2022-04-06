Tipperary riders enjoy great success in the Spring Tour Finals

Tipperary juvenile equestrians were in top form at the Equijump Ltd Pony Spring Tour finals in the Banner Equestion centre in Clare at the weekend with a number of medals crossing the border into the Premier County.



The Spring Tour Finals were hosted by the Barry family at their Banner Equestrian Centre and there was great excitment throughout the day, especially from a Premier County perspective with so many Tipperary combinations doing to so well.



Grace Maher Ryan pictured on-board Lates Sparky after her victory at the weekend with Equijump representative Vikki Byrne.

Main pic: Grace accompanied by Brid Ryan( right of the picture) and Isobel Sherman who was third in the competition.

There were eight legs to the league throughout Ireland including Belfast, Kildare, Cavan and Mullingar, to name just a few.



So, there was a lot of work involved in getting to the finals in good shape and the Tipperary ponies and riders managed to do that and to be successful.



Brid Ryan, Drombane was the winner of the final on the day and finished second in the league.



Isobel Sherman of Kilkenny was 3rd - both Isobel and Brid are now in Belgium this week representing Ireland at Sentower Park in an international event.



However, Grace Maher Ryan, Thurles rode Lates Sparky (aka Ted) to win the league out having competed in Cavan, The Meadows (Belfast), Mullingar and Coilog (Kildare). The pony is owned by Sinead Maher. It is quite likely that Grace would have been on the plane to Belgium also, had her win come slightly earlier ahead of the international event.



Also winning on the day for Tipperary were Lucia Keane on her 128 poiny Dutch Lady which is owned by Susan Keane; and Jessica Carter who was on-board Parcglas Maid in Splendor which is owned by Shane Fennell.

Congratulations to all the Tipperary winners throughout the league.