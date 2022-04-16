Gallery: Littleton St Patricks Day Parade Awards evening

Cllr Sean Ryan (chairman) of the Moycarley-Borris Saint Patricks Day Parade presents a Cheque to the Irish Red Cross for €2515 for the people of Ukraine. The money raised was the proceeds of a bucket collection held the day of the Parade. Pictured (left to right): Tommy Healy, Eddie Loughnane, Cllr Sean Ryan, Mary Ryan, Mary Prout (Irish Red Cross), JJ O'Sullivan.
