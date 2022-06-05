Open invite to Bóthar na Naomh church, Thurles golden jubilee celebrations

An open invitation is being extended to all by Thurles parish to celebrate the golden jubilee of St Joseph and St Brigid’s Church, Bóthar na Naomh on Friday June 10.



The event has had to be deferred on a number of occasions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, everything is almost in readiness now to mark five decades of the church in the community.



And, as part of the celebrations, a book detailing the many facets of life in the church and the community, will be launched on the night, as well as a commemorative CD which has been recorded by the Bóthar na Naomh cantors and the three priests of the parish.



Both of these special items will be available on the night - a night which will feature Mass celebrated by Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly at 7:00pm in St Joseph and St Brigid’s Church followed by a social evening of music, song and dance in a specially erected marquee on the church grounds.



Parishioners have been heavily involved in the preparations for the celebrations and many have pledged cakes, confectionery and food to help feed the multitudes. All offers are gratefully accepted and anyone wishing to help out in this regard can contact the Parish Office at 0504 22229.



This promises to be a very special and memory-jogging occasion for all associated in any way with Bóthar na Naomh church and the community at large. It will be an occasion to catch-up, chat about times past, remember those who have gone to their Maker, check out some of the many old photos included in the book, and enjoy the social and food afterwards.



St Joseph and St Brigid’s church was consecrated by Archbishop Thomas Morris in 1971 and on that day he requested that the building become a beacon of light for the locality and the community - a place for prayer and reflection for young and old alike. His wish has come through many times over and the late Archbishop Morris would surely be very proud of the House of God which it has become in the intervening years. His successor, Archbishop Emeritus, Dermot Clifford has referred to St Joseph and St Brigid’s as being his favourite place in which to celebrate Mass, while, his successor, Archbishop Kieran will have the honour of doing so again on the evening in question.



So, mark the date in your diary - Friday June 10 at 7:00pm.



Beidh fáilte roimh cách.