Search

08 Jun 2022

Friday evening will be historic one for Bóthar na Naomh, Thurles

Church of St Joseph and St Brigid's will celebrate fifty years beginning with Mass at 7:00pm

Just one of the many photos featured in a book celebrating 50 years of Bóthar na Naomh church in Thurles

Just one of the many photos featured in a book celebrating 50 years of Bóthar na Naomh church in Thurles

Reporter:

news reporter

08 Jun 2022 8:10 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Friday evening next will be a red letter day for the parish of Thurles with the golden jubilee celebrations for St Joseph and St Brigid’s Church, Bóthar na Naomh set to capture all the headlines.


Two years overdue, but many years in the making, the contribution of Bóthar na Naomh Church, or, the New Church as many locals still refer to it today, will be feted royally commencing with Mass of Thanksgiving with Chief Celebrant, Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly. Mass begins at 7:00pm but the celebrations will continue long afterwards with a special social evening planned in a marquee erected on the church grounds. There will be refreshments, music, song and dance on the night, and it will be a real opportunity for people in the neighbourhood and much further afield to catch up.


Bóthar na Naomh has long since thrown the doors of welcome open to the many visitors who come to the Cathedral Town, as well as the local faithful - only last weekend, scores of patrons to Semple Stadium for the Munster senior hurling final between Clare and Limerick came to Mass in the church - and the céad míle fáilte will continue on Friday evening in keeping with the famed motto of the town - Fleadh agus Fáilte.

So, all are welcome to be part of a special celebration which will see the launch of a book marking the fifty years, and also a CD which has been recorded by the cantors in the church and the three priests of the parish - Frs Jim, Joe and Vincent.


The book - a treasure trove of memories and stories -will be on sale on the night and will also be available in the Parish Centre; Bookworm, Liberty Square; and Eason at Thurles Shopping Centre. Priced at just €10 it is certain to spark many memories of the people who helped to conceive, design, build, manage and continue the great work at St Joseph and St Brigid’s Church, Thurles.


There are also very many fantastic photos which will certainly generate debate and discussions on the night and for a long time to come.


So please, mark the date in your diary and come along to Bthar na Naomh church on Friday evening for 7:00pm Mass and celebrations.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media