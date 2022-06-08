Friday evening will be historic one for Bóthar na Naomh, Thurles

Friday evening next will be a red letter day for the parish of Thurles with the golden jubilee celebrations for St Joseph and St Brigid’s Church, Bóthar na Naomh set to capture all the headlines.



Two years overdue, but many years in the making, the contribution of Bóthar na Naomh Church, or, the New Church as many locals still refer to it today, will be feted royally commencing with Mass of Thanksgiving with Chief Celebrant, Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly. Mass begins at 7:00pm but the celebrations will continue long afterwards with a special social evening planned in a marquee erected on the church grounds. There will be refreshments, music, song and dance on the night, and it will be a real opportunity for people in the neighbourhood and much further afield to catch up.



Bóthar na Naomh has long since thrown the doors of welcome open to the many visitors who come to the Cathedral Town, as well as the local faithful - only last weekend, scores of patrons to Semple Stadium for the Munster senior hurling final between Clare and Limerick came to Mass in the church - and the céad míle fáilte will continue on Friday evening in keeping with the famed motto of the town - Fleadh agus Fáilte.

So, all are welcome to be part of a special celebration which will see the launch of a book marking the fifty years, and also a CD which has been recorded by the cantors in the church and the three priests of the parish - Frs Jim, Joe and Vincent.



The book - a treasure trove of memories and stories -will be on sale on the night and will also be available in the Parish Centre; Bookworm, Liberty Square; and Eason at Thurles Shopping Centre. Priced at just €10 it is certain to spark many memories of the people who helped to conceive, design, build, manage and continue the great work at St Joseph and St Brigid’s Church, Thurles.



There are also very many fantastic photos which will certainly generate debate and discussions on the night and for a long time to come.



So please, mark the date in your diary and come along to Bthar na Naomh church on Friday evening for 7:00pm Mass and celebrations.