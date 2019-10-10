Setanta College, an internationally renowned centre of excellence

Setanta College is an internationally renowned centre of excellence across all aspects of strength & conditioning and athletic development. Our mission is to help people realise their full potential through bespoke blended learning courses in which we deliver both the technical and interpersonal skills that enable our graduates to achieve success in their careers. To date, there has been over 55,000 graduates worldwide across Setanta College certificates, degrees, and masters programmes.

Pictured at the launch of the inaugural Setanta Fire Service Games are, from left, Paul Gallagher (Assistant Fire Chief Tippery Fire Services), Dearan O’Gorman (Nenagh Fire Station), David Higgins (Cashel Fire Station) and James Halpin (Cahir Fire Station)

We’re delighted to be nominated in the ‘Best CSR or Contribution to the Community’ category of the 2019 Tipperary Business Awards for our work on developing and implementing the Tipperary Fire Service and Rescue ‘Wellness Programme’. The goal of the bespoke programme was to train and educate Fire Service personnel on enhancing their own skills in fitness and wellness development, assisting colleagues, reducing injuries and promoting long term improvement in lifestyle. As we approach the completion of the programme, we are looking forward to welcoming 11 firefighters from Tipperary Fire Service and Rescue to our official graduation where they will be awarded their Level 6 Diploma in Personal Training and Strength and Conditioning.

