Borrisoleigh Bottling Ltd. seeks to lead the industry towards a more responsible and sustainable future

Home to the well that produced Ireland’s first mineral water and winner of 7 international gold medals for excellence. Borrisoleigh Bottling Ltd (BBL) has brought new life a welcomed rebirth of the existing manufacturing facility and the potential for much needed employment to the small rural village of Borrisoleigh.



Put that together with over 30 years experienced staff who having worked with previous facility owners, understand the expertise needed in this industry and this combined with true passion for success, is magical.



BBL is seeking to deliver a superb natural water, from an age-old artisan well, in packaging that reflects a sensitivity for the environment and in a way that seeks to lead the industry towards a more responsible and sustainable future.



Using our award-winning artisan water at source with exquisite flavourings and the finest ingredients we have also developed a range of superior premium tonic water, soda water and ginger ale.