Hill Walking Community Radio Group coffee morning in Tipperary Town

Dalton's Heritage Centre, Emmett Street, Tipperary Town, across from the Credit Union, will be hosting a coffee morning on Saturday, May 4, in aid of Hill Walking Community Radio Group. The event takes place between 10am and 1pm.

Come and meet the team and enjoy a friendly cuppa. This is also an opportunity to view the Heritage Centre and see the fantastic work that they do.

Hill Walking Community Radio Group are a voluntary community group based along the foothills of the Galtee mountains. Their primary role is to provide emergency radio communications for many of the outdoor events on the Galtee mountains and it's environs on behalf of local communities and clubs. The team are trained in map reading skills, first aid, CPR / Defibrillator, radio protocol and how to handle emergencies incidents in the great outdoors.