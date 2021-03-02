Minister Eamon Ryan agrees to meet Tipp Oireachtas members

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has finally agreed to meet Tipperary elected representatives, following his "snub" to members of Tipperary County Council.

The Green Party Leader had informed the council that he was too busy and didn't have time in his diary for a deputation from Tipperary to discuss the ongoing traffic scenario and proposals for Tipperary town - a snub which described as being a 'disgrace' at the last meeting of the local authority.

However, Independent Deputy Michael Lowry said today that following his ongoing discussions with Minister Eamon Ryan regarding traffic congestion in Tipperary Town, he is pleased to confirm that the Minister has agreed to his suggestion to meet with Tipperary Oireachtas Representatives on Friday March 12th.

"The meeting which I have organised for Friday March 12 will now give Oireachtas representatives the opportunity to question Minister Ryan directly on this matter," Deputy Lowry said.