Alternative route to M20 using the Cahir -Limerick road is re-ignited

Tipperary Sinn Fein TD, Martin Browne has reignited what he terms the 'sensible alternative' to the proposed M20 Limerick -Cork motorway and has brought his submission to Transpoert Minister Eamon Ryan.



The alternative involves enhancing the N24 route between Cahir and Limerick and would cost substantially less than building a new motorway, according to Deputy Browne.



He said this week: “For decades, the geographic importance of Co Tipperary as a hub for regional accessibility has been deprived of funding. It is therefore good to hear that the alternative to the M20 Limerick Cork motorway, which would instead involve enhancing the N24 between Limerick and Cahir, is being recognised as the sensible alternative. I will once more draw this to the attention of Minister Eamon Ryan.



Tipperary's Sinn Fein TD, Martin Browne

“The strategic importance of Co Tipperary as a link between the Mid-West, the South and the South East has been underappreciated for decades. Whether it is be rail or road, the potential that Tipperary has to offer in terms of regional connectivity can be ignored lo longer.



“It is now common knowledge that the Co Tipperary alternative would cost hundreds of millions of Euro less than the M20 project which I believe is motivated by political opportunism, rather than good sense and planning.



“The M8 Cork to Dublin motorway is currently running at under capacity; so linking it with a motorway from Cahir to Limerick would put it to greater use, and would avoid the astronomical costs of building the M20 between Limerick and Cork, which in itself is likely to be under-utilised if it were built in isolation,” Deputy Browne said.



And, the Cashel TD pointed out that the local regions would benefit from an N24 project, while the towns on the current N24 – like Tipperary town - which are currently clogged with traffic- would prosper.



“This project has huge public support, and Tipperary County Council submitted a plan for its inclusion in the Draft National Planning Framework. This idea was supported by councils in Waterford and Kilkenny.



“While that was not successful, it must now be taken seriously, and Tipperary’s strategic importance in linking such a vast region of the country must be recognised and acted upon.



“I have contacted Minster Eamon Ryan, urging him to revive the plan,” Deputy Brown said.