Three motorists suspected of drink driving arrested in Tipperary Town 

Three male motorists were arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Tipperary Town last week with two of the arrests taking place on St Patrick’s Day.

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman said one driver was arrested on suspicion of driving over the excess alcohol limit at Pearse Park, Tipperary at 7.40pm last Wednesday, March 17 while the second driver was arrested at Bansha Road, Tipperary at 9.25pm the same day.

Bansha Road, Tipperary was also the location where the third motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink driving two days earlier at 6.10pm on Monday, March 15.

All three drivers were taken to Tipperary Town Garda Station following their arrests.