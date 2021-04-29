Tipperary Town information officer's book of poems available locally

An information officer at Tipperary Citizens Information Centre, Michael Cussen, has recently published his first book of poetry, 21 Poems for 2021.

Michael, who currently works from home due to the Covid pandemic but is normally located at the Citizens Information Centre at the Community Services Centre, St. Michael’s Street, says, “I have been pleased with the interest and the support. We live through exceptional times and I thought it might be a positive project to take on. The poems are varied so, hopefully, among the twenty-one readers will find something they will like.’’

Originally from Clonmel, and a former employee of ‘The Nationalist’ newspaper, and the ‘Tipperary Star’ in Thurles, Michael now lives near Holycross. He will however be well known in Tipperary Town and district through his work with the Citizens Information Centre.

Michael has used the past year fruitfully putting together this delightful mix of poems, “a medley of whimsical and sometimes more ponderous reflections”, many of which were written years ago and some others in more recent times, including a couple over the past year.

Poetry lovers will enjoy this publication immensely, with something for everyone therein.

Proceeds raised from the sale of this slim volume will go to Breakthrough Cancer Research. Breakthrough Cancer Research, based in Cork, funds research in particular into poor prognosis cancers.

Particular challenges arise during this lockdown period with the sale of this book. However, copies can be obtained at Flanagan’s Lane, Main Street, Tipperary Town or by contacting Michael at 21poemsfor2021@gmail.com.