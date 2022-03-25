Tipperary Musical Society's Fiddler on the Roof was a sellout and a knockout

For the first time in its storied history, Tipperary Musical Society sold out its opening night of Fiddler on the Roof in the Excel Theatre - also a first for the theatre when it comes to selling out the first night of any event.



And, it was no wonder. Why? Because the 40th anniversary production of the very popular show was a flawless and outstanding piece of local theatre which had the audience careering through a range of emotions from start to finish.



This show had everything and the theme certainly resonated with the current state of affairs in the world - as Tevye and his family, together with all of the Jewish residents of Anatevka are forced out and flee as refugees to other parts of the globe, one could not but be moved and realise that this is the state of affairs for so many in Ukraine right now. Drama and theatre brought that theme into very sharp focus on a human level.

A scene from Fiddler on the Roof



Ah, it was great to be heading back into the theatre again and what a welcome awaited all those who passed through the doors of the Excel Theatre. It was quite evident that show-goers missed the whole experience which Covid 19 pilfered and the chance to return was embraced with unprecedented gusto.



Speaking of great gusto, what a magnificent chorus Tipperary MS put on stage to tell the story of Fiddler on the Roof - Chorus Mistress, Mary Rose McNally certainly had the chorus in top voice as they motored through the repertoire which brought so many well known and very familiar tunes to the audience with the help of the twelve member strong orchestra who were very busy and note-perfect all the way through.



Kicking off with Tradition, the Mamas, Papas, Sons, Daughters and children were magnificent and certainly helped to enhance the wonderful work of the principal players.



Director Paul Norton and Choreographer Stephanie Browne collaborated to bring a really well cast, fast paced, slick and highly entertaining show to the stage - the standing ovations after each performance told the tale of what the audience thought of the show.

Deirdre Ryan as Golde and Siobhan O'Donoghue as the Matchmaker Yente in Fiddler on the Roof



Everybody has their own favourites when it comes to show music but highlights of Fiddler on the Roof include; If I Were a Rich Man, Matchmaker Matchmaker, Sunrise Sunset, Do You Love Me? Anatevka, To Life and Sabbath Prayer. And, of course, the principals carried the show and led most of the big numbers.



There were many role players in this show with the likes of Anna O'Brien, Fiona O'Connor, Ned Lonergan, Eimhin O'Meara, David Hughes, Conor Ryan, Missy Cleary, Caroline Brahan, Aaron O'Donoghue, Kieran Hickey and Jason Ryan all contributing very capably to the production.



Cathal O'Donoghue as Lazar Wolf, and his wife Siobhan who played the part of Yente were on top of their game, while Cormac Maher, Aidan O'Connell, James O'Donovan, Fai Sexton, Mai O'Donoghue, Muireann Slattery, Emma Sunderland, and Sarah Gilman Gallahue were also very prominent and very accomplished.



However, it was another husband and wife pair - on and off the stage- who stole the show. Fiddler on the Roof casts huge responsibility on the leading man Tevye and his wife Golde.



In Derek Ryan and his wife Deirdre, Tipperary Musical Society is blessed to have the supremely talented duo who have played so many big roles down through the years. But, this felt different.



Tradition. Tradition - one of the great musical numbers from Fiddler on the Roof

This was a tour-de-force performance from them. It was a most magnificent welcome back to the stage; a most wonderful treat for the audience; and a brilliant advertisement for the power of local theatre.



Derek and Deirdre were joined on stage by their sons Matthew and Luke, and by Deirdre's father Val - the O'Donoghue, Cathal and Siobhan were similarly accompanied on the boards by their children Conor, Donal and Mai. What a wonderfully memorable achievement for both families and the significance of the privilege will perhaps only be really valued with the passing of time.



As time passed in this all-consuming show and the finale came into sight, it was quite evident that something special was being witnessed -a dropping pin could have been heard during those poignant moments on stage and what brilliant timing was displayed by the principals, led by Derek, as they extracted every possible morsel of meaning from the script and the score.



Depending on the performance, Fiddler on the Roof has the ability to make the hairs stand on the back of the neck of the show enthusiast. That was certainly the experience in the Excel Theatre last week - it was, without doubt, a production which would have done justice to a Broadway setting.



Huge congratulations are due to all concerned - what a way to come back after two years in dry dock with the stage, costumes, lighting and sound all adding to an overall picture which was something of a real community masterpiece.

Now, the audience cannot wait for more.



Footnote: As has been their way for many years, Tipperary Musical Society produced a very attractive programme for the show which charted the forty year history of the society and re-visited many of the great occasions down through the years. Programme Editor Jason Ryan did a magnificent job with this real collectors item which, like the show, sold out.