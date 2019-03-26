Three men appear before district court charged with stealing chain saws, vodka and meat from Tipperary supermarkets

Three men have appeared before a district court charged in connection with stealing two chain saws, vodka, beef and lamb valued at nearly €780 from two Tipperary town supermarkets last week.

The Limerick men appeared before Nenagh District Court last Thursday charged with the thefts of these goods from Tipperary's Aldi and Lidl stores on Wednesday, March 21.

Two of the men are aged in their 40s and the third is aged is his early 20s.

They were remanded on bail to appear before an upcoming sitting of Tipperary District Court