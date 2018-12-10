Tipperary Weather: Cloudy, dry day ahead

According to Met Eireann, it will be a mostly cloudy today but largely dry. The national forecaster says it will start quite cold but temperatures will rise to values between 8 and 11 degrees in the afternoon. Light variable winds will become moderate southeast later in the day.

Tonight, temperatures will stay almost the same, between 7 and 10 degrees and it will continue largely dry and cloudy. Southeast winds will increase a bit further, becoming moderate to fresh.