ABBA and Kevin Bacon inspire Our Lady’s teachers in Templemore Lip Sync fundraiser

Teachers from Our Lady’s Templemore secondary school were delighted to join up with JK Brackens for what can only be described as a fundraising extravaganza.

Our Lady’s teachers certainly pulled out all the stops to put on a varied and entertaining show. ‘ABBA Reborn’ danced and mimed to some of ABBA’s hit songs, the alliterative ‘Toe Tapping Teachers’ showed off their line dancing skills to Kevin Bacon’s ‘Footloose’.

The blonde trio, ‘Fresh from the Fight’ had many surprises for the audience as they held out for a hero, with their version of Bonnie Tyler’s ‘I Need a Hero’.

Last but certainly not least, ‘The Queens’ rocked the house with a melody of Freddie Mercury and Queen’s classic hits. The night was a wonderful experience for all involved.

Community spirit, pride and morale was at an all-time high in the gym of Our Lady’s Secondary School in Templemore on Saturday, December 1.

The school community would like to extend sincere gratitude to all those that supported and attended Lip Sync 2018. It truly was a great way to kick of the Christmas season.