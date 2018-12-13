Bob Dylan and Neil Young to play Kilkenny gig in July 2019

Music icons Neil Young and Bob Dylan have been unveiled as headliners for an open air concert in Kilkenny next summer.

Dylan and his band and Young with Promise of the Real will play Kilkenny's Nowlan Park on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

The concert will be their only Irish appearance in 2019 with many fans also expected to travel from overseas to see the rock legends perform together for the first time since 1994.

Tickets go on sale on Monday 17 December at 9am from all Ticketmaster outlets nationwide or online at www.ticketmaster.ie

