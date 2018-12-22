Brendan Grace adds date for Nenagh Arts Centre in 2019

The greatest family comedian of our generation proudly celebrates 48 years in the comedy business with a show in Nenagh this February.

Brendan's latest show features the best and most requested pieces from his vast repertoire over the last 48 years. His sense of timing and ability to read an audience is without equal.

A brilliant character actor, his 'Bottler' character is legendary and his interpretation of the 'Irish Wedding' will forever remain a masterpiece.

Although now residing in the United States with his wife Eileen and family, he still tours Ireland on a regular basis, and indeed still considers Ireland his first love.

His meet and greet after each show is one of the highlights of the night. The recent documentary on his life 'Funnyman' on RTE was highly acclaimed and had a huge TV audience.

Brendan Grace brings his Funnyman show to Nenagh Arts Centre on Saturday, February 16 at 8pm. Tickets cost €30.