Cloghjordan filmmaker debuts moving documentary in Thurles

A Tipperary filmmaker has stepped out from behind the camera to become the focus of his latest documentary.

Cloughjordan filmmaker Nicholas Ryan-Purcell's latest documentary This is Nicholas - Living with Autism will hit the silver screen on Monday, January 14 in Thurles.

Nicholas, who was diagnosed with Aspergers in 2003, completed a Higher Diploma in Television Operations and Production from Ballyfermot College of Further Education in 2012.

After college, Nicholas decided to set up his own production company, where he began producing corporate videos. In 2016 the talented young filmmaker received widespread acclaim for his debut documentary Against the Odds portraying the fascinating life story of the Irish champion race horse Gordon Lord Byron which earned him two accolades at the Hollywood International Independent Documentary Awards.

Delighted to welcome back past pupil and documentary maker Nicholas Ryan-Purcell to the school where students got an opportunity to watch his documentary "This is Nicholas - Living with Autism Spectrum Disorder". Students got an opportunity to ask Nicholas about his life. pic.twitter.com/Axq8aMYR74 — Nenagh C.B.S. (@CBSNenagh) October 24, 2018

For his latest film, Nicolas chronicles his own experience of living with Aspergers, a battle with depression following the death of a close friend and the invaluable support of his family, teachers and neighbours.

The film received its worldwide premier in Manhattan in October 2018 at the NYC Mental Health Film Festival.

IMC Cinema Thurles will screen This is Nicholas - Living With Autism on Monday, January 14 at 6.45pm and 8.45pm.