Tipperary comedian MC Daycent thrills audiences with original rap in next episode of Ireland's Got Talent

A Thurles comedian will be hoping to impress pop impresario Louis Walsh with his rapping abilities when he appears on the next episode of Ireland's Got Talent.

Thirty one year old Gary Lyons, aka MC Daycent, is hoping to take his act to the “next level” and receive nods of approval from the judging panel of Walsh, Denise Van Outen, Jason Byrne and Michelle Visage after creating an original rap including all four judges in his lyrics.

However Lyons, who works as a barber in Tipperary, is already no stranger to fame having racked up millions of views online with his hilarious viral videos.

Among his alter ego’s claims to fame include being “unreal at everything” and the “best dancer inside the country.”

Up until his appearance on the TV3 talent show, MC Daycent says his proudest moment was “was doing a double front flip off a water slide” however that all looks set to change as he takes to the nations TV screens on Saturday night.

Tune into Virgin Media One on Saturday February 16 at 7.30pm for another jammed packed show of talent.