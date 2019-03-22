What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Concert

The Chamber Philharmonic Europe performs in The Source Arts Centre on Friday, 22 March. Tickets €15/12- children under 15 years. For tickets call the box office on 0504 90204.

Tipperary Drama Festival

The annual Tipperary Drama Festival commences this Friday, March 22 until Saturday 30. Plays will be staged nightly at 8.30pm (final night 8pm).



Gig

Songwriter John Blek will play the 19th Hole in Clonmel on Monday, March 25 at 7pm.

Colorado band High Plains Tradition make their fifth visit to Ireland later this year when they drop by Finn's Bar, Borrisoleigh on April 2. Founded over 30 years ago, their music is rooted in traditional and classic bluegrass with a contemporary feel. They play Finn's Bar Borrisoleigh on Tuesday. April 2 at 8pm.

Bell X1's Paul Noonan plays The Source Arts Centre on Saturday, May 11. Tickets are on sale now from the Source box office on 0504 90204 or online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie. Tickets cost €25 and show begins at 8pm.



Film

Acclaimed Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda focuses on an unconventional family living on the margins who supplement their meagre income with stealing in his latest film Shoplifters, pictured, screened by the Source Film Club on March 27. Time 8pm. Tickets: €9/ €5.

Drama

The Forge Players present Mrs. Parliaments Night Out in the Excel Theatre, Tipperary town from March 28-30. Curtains at 8pm. To book please call 062 80520.

Tense new thriller The Harvest from acclaimed playwright Jane McCarthy comes to The Source Arts Centre on Saturday, March 30. Tickets cost €15 available now from The Source box office on 0504 90204.

Musical

St. Mary's Choral Society will stage All Shook Up from April 6 to 13. Tickets for All Shook Up go on sale now from Marians Bookshop, Clonmel.

Thurles Musical Society stage Michael Collins in the Premier Hall from Tuesday, March 26 to Saturday, March 30, with the curtain rising each night at 8pm. Tickets on sale now.

Festival

Tipp Classical takes place from September 20-21 in Semple Stadium. Feile favourites The Stunning, Something Happens and The Frank and Walters are back alongside a slew of 90’s bands including Therapy?, Transvision Vamp’s Wendy James and Picturehouse. Tickets on sale now from €89.50.

Dancing

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night, March 31, to Catriona. Celebrate Mother’s Day with a night of music and dancing from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. Admission is just €9 with tea served at 10pm.

Fundraiser

Arravale Rovers GAA Club is hosting an exciting Lip Sync event on Friday, March 22 in Sean Treacy Park under the big top. Curtains up at 7.30pm sharp. Tickets €20.

