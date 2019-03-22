Make the leap into the world of third level education with WIT’s open events

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is to open its doors on a Friday evening and Saturday morning this March to people interested in confirming CAO choices and exploring other education options including part-time and postgraduate courses, many with September start dates.

On March 29 from 5.30-7.30pm and on March 30 from 9am-2pm, WIT’s main campus will be filled with information stands, demos and full access to the main campus. A map of the campus, schedule of talks and booking details for ‘try’ events will be available at www.wit.ie/events.

WIT registrar and vice president for academic affairs Dr Derek O’Byrne emphasises the importance of visiting the campus for CAO applicants and their families to help confirm their choices.

“At WIT we have a ‘right student, right programme’ initiative. From open events to our popular ‘try’ events for specific disciplines, and from our online and phone help lines, we care about helping prospective students answer the question, ‘is this really right for me?’ At this stage, many CAO applicants have a clear idea of what they want and visiting WIT during our Spring Open events will help intending students confirm that choice so they can settle into studying for the Leaving Cert without additional worry," Dr Byrne says.

“There is something for parents too. We compiled and published a parents guide to the CAO booklet to accompany the research your CAO options to help families navigate this difficult time. At our Spring Open events, there are talks specifically for parents,” he adds.

The Department of Science is running two-hour lab sessions in biology and pharmaceutical science during the Saturday open day. On both Friday and Saturday, the School of Business is hosting an information event for CAO applicants and prospective students interested in studying on the Bachelor of Business (Hons). WIT is also opening its computer labs for an hour of code during its Spring Open events on March 30.

The newly-launched postgraduate handbook will also be available, which will be of interest to CAO applicants thinking about their long-term educational goals and what they can progress onto at WIT after they finish their degree.

WIT has courses in leadership, management and further education teaching for professionals in a range of education roles, from would-be principals to people who would like to work in adult education organisations.

Across its postgraduate and part-time offering, there are a range of courses that are designed to meet the needs of busy, working professionals who want to attain further skills or qualifications.

Head of the School of Lifelong Learning and Education Dr Helen Murphy explains: “The move towards flexible and blended learning facilitates adult learners who often have to juggle work, personal and study responsibilities.”

Mature students have until May 1 to apply to WIT through the CAO, with the open events a good chance for adults considering a return to education to discover their options ahead of the taster day for mature students on April 17, 2019 which can be booked at www.wit.ie/mature.