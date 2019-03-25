Rugby legend Donncha O'Callaghan looking for talented Tipperary children for new TV series

The hit RTÉjr show ‘Donncha’s Two Talented’ is back and applications are now open!

Do you have a budding Beyoncé singer, or a tango duet ready to show off their skills on TV? Would you have the nerve to join them on stage? Or maybe Gran has always wanted to sing by their side?

Host rugby legend, Donncha O’ Callaghan will be on hand to steady the grown-up’s nerves, as talented youngsters showcase their talent, before taking on the challenge of mentoring their chosen adult family member to join them on the big stage.

Have you watched the show and thought 'I could do that!'? This is your chance to join the party.

Adare Productions are looking for the country’s most talented youngsters, aged 5-11 years, to take part in the second series of the popular show.

Singer or dancer, solo or duet, all applications are welcome. There are no judges, no competition just a chance to showcase the best talent Ireland’s kids (and their chosen grown ups!) have to offer.

Closing date for applications is April 10. Filming will take place in RTÉ studios this May.

Apply now at: https://adare.submit.com

For more information contact 01 2843877 or visit the RTÉjr website.