Award-winning film 'Symphony of the Soil' for Fethard

Drawing from ancient knowledge and cutting-edge science, the award-winning film ‘Symphony of The Soil’ is an artistic exploration of the miraculous substance soil. By understanding the elaborate relationship and mutuality between soil, water, the atmosphere, plants and animals, we come to appreciate the complex and dynamic nature of this precious resource.

The film also examines our human relationship with soil, the use and misuse of soil in agriculture, deforestation and development, and the latest scientific research on soil’s key role in ameliorating the most challenging environmental issues of our time.

Filmed on four continents, featuring esteemed scientists and working farmers and ranchers. ‘Symphony of The Soil’ is an intriguing presentation that highlights possibilities of healthy soil, creating healthy plants, creating healthy humans, living on a healthy planet.

This film will be shown in Butler’s Bar, Main Street, Fethard, on Monday, April 8, at 7.30pm. The film, currently travelling all over the country, will be introduced by Richard Auler, followed by a conversation-discussion afterwards.

Admission is free and everyone is more than welcome to come along.

Please tell your friends!