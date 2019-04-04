Top Tipperary venue welcomes The Duets this Saturday night

The Duets from Mayo will be at The Venue in Dundrum on Saturday night, April 6.

In recent years, The Duets have been making quite a name for themselves on the national entertainment circuit.

The husband and wife duo consists of Tommy and Kathleen Moran who hail from Glenamoy, Co. Mayo. They’ve been involved in the music business for the past 15 years and have built up a steady fan base.

The Duets recorded their very first album way back in 2005 and have picked up awards for “Duo of the Year”. They have shared the stage with many of the big names in Irish country music including Big Tom, Jimmy Buckley, John Hogan and more. Last year saw the release of their fourth studio album called “Home To Glenamoy”.

It features 14 brilliant tracks including the ever popular Derek Ryan song, God’s Plan. This duo are a great dancing band with a varied dancing program containing a superb choice of songs all given special and unique style treatment by this highly talented duo. After the success of their first visit to The Venue last year, they make their return